Undue influence? Anonymous donations to World Health Organization’s new foundation raise concerns

A private foundation launched in 2020 to help raise funds for the World Health Organization has reported that nearly 40% of its donations so far came from anonymous donors. The WHO Foundation said it received $66 million in direct gifts through 2022, with $26 million from donors who chose not to be publicly named. The foundation’s CEO Anil Soni told The Associated Press the foundation’s board, which includes a representative from the WHO, knows the donors’ identities. Some global health practitioners worry anonymous donations make it harder to spot potential conflicts of interest. The WHO’s global health policies and reports have wide-ranging ramifications for markets and industries.

