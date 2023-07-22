Malaysia cuts short music fest after British band slams anti-gay laws, singer kisses male bandmate

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government has cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance. Malaysia’s communications and digital minister has slammed Matty Healy’s conduct late Friday at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude.” Healey used profanity in his speech criticizing the government’s stance against homosexuality before kissing bass player Ross MacDonald. Footage of the fiasco was posted on social media and sparked a backlash in the predominantly Muslim nation. The minister met with festival organizers Saturday and announced that it would be canceled. Homosexuality is a crime in Malaysia punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning.

