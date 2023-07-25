Outside experts’ last report raises questions about military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The last report submitted by a panel of outside experts has raised further questions about the Mexican military’s role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. The panelists said in the report presented on Tuesday that they had located photos of two bodies with the heads or hands bound in a way similar to the method used by Mexican marines. They also found photos of suspects in the students’ abduction who have not been heard from since they were detained. The experts were asked in 2015 to investigate the abduction of the students, who attended a rural teacher’s college in southern Mexico, after police, prosecutors and the military botched the investigation into their fate.

