Kim Jong Un hosts Chinese and Russian guests at a parade celebrating North Korea’s 75th anniversary

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited visiting Chinese delegates and Russian artists to a paramilitary parade featuring rocket launchers pulled by trucks and tractors. That’s according to state media Saturday. The midnight parade in the capital, Pyongyang, was to celebrate North Korea’s 75th founding anniversary. It’s Kim’s latest effort to display his ties with Moscow and Beijing in the face of deepening confrontations with Washington. Kim is expected to travel to Russia soon for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that could focus on North Korean arm sales to refill reserves drained by the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine.

