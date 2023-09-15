Lawyers argue 3 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death should have separate trials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Defense lawyers say three former Memphis police officers accused of fatally beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop should have separate trials because they have different levels of responsibility than two other former colleagues who also are charged with murder in the highly publicized case. Lawyers for Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith have filed motions to sever their cases from Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin, arguing that they cannot receive fair trials if they all face a jury together for the violent beating of Nichols on Jan. 7 that was caught on police video. All five officers have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other state charges.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.