Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off warnings in some areas

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada. But officials withdrew some warnings for the region late Saturday night. The U.S. National Hurricane Center has discontinued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Maine, while Environment Canada has ended its tropical storm warning in New Brunswick. The hurricane center reported late Saturday that the post-tropical cyclone was about 105 miles west of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and about 80 miles east of Eastport, Maine. The storm is expected to move northeast in the coming days, taking the weather system across the Canadian Maritimes.

By ROBERT F. BUKATY and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

