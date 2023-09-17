Drew Barrymore postpones her show’s new season launch until after strikes

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she’ll wait until the labor issues are resolved. She posted a statement Sunday saying she had “listened to everyone” and decided the show’s premiere — planned for Monday — should be postponed until the strikes are resolved. Barrymore’s decision to return to the air — without her three union writers and with picketers outside her studio — was met with pushback on social media. Her show resumed taping in New York last week and was picketed by striking writers. Her move was criticized by many, including fellow actors.

