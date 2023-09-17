NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure

NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of a New York City day care center and a tenant living in the building have been arrested after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl. The arrests came one day after authorities discovered four young children – ranging in age from 8 months to 2 years old – showing signs of suspected opioid overdose after spending time at the Bronx day care center, Divino Niño. Nicholas Dominici was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities say three others were revived after medics administered doses of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press

