Trump refuses to say in a TV interview how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the US Capitol
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television. He said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would “tell people later at an appropriate time.” The current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination refused to say how he spent Jan. 6, 2021, once the insurrection began, and whether he made phone calls as his supporters stormed the seat of American democracy. Trump said he might consider pardoning some of the rioters charged for their actions that day.