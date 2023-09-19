Supporters of reparations for Black residents urge San Francisco to push forward

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than 200 people rallied outside San Francisco’s City Hall to urge supervisors to act on reparations for Black residents. San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors was expected to vote Tuesday to accept the final reparations plan issued by the city’s African American Reparations Advisory Committee. The city has set aside $4 million to open an office of reparations but has not committed to major proposals. San Francisco embraces its image as a sanctuary, but it is also a city that pushed out thousands of Black families from their homes in the name of urban renewal. Critics say the city’s reparations plans are unconstitutional and would ruin the city financially.

