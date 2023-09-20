Kari Lake’s 3rd trial to begin after unsuccessful lawsuit challenging her loss in governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake heads to trial in another lawsuit filed over her loss in the 2022 Arizona governor’s race. The trial starting Thursday seeks to review ballot envelopes signed by approximately 1.3 million early voters in the state’s most populous county. The former TV anchor lost a previous suit that contested her loss to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. Lake’s latest case doesn’t challenge her defeat but instead is a public records lawsuit that asks to review all early ballot envelopes with voter signatures in Maricopa County, where officials denied her request for those documents.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.