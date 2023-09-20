UN rights experts report a rise of efforts in Venezuela to squelch democracy ahead of 2024 election
GENEVA (AP) — United Nations human rights experts are criticizing Venezuela’s government for stepping up efforts to curtail democratic freedoms. A report issued by the Human Rights Council Wednesday said the repression included the use of threats, surveillance and harassment as President Nicolás Maduro faces reelection next year. The international fact-finding mission said the pressure between 2017 and 2019 eased after the coronavirus pandemic broke out the following year. That coincided with a drop in huge protests against the government.