VP Harris, a former prosecutor, will lead new White House office of gun violence prevention

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has asked Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention, which will seek to find ways around congressional inaction to stem rising violence. Harris, a former prosecutor and state attorney general, has years of experience on the issue and was the natural fit to lead the effort, White House officials say. Adding this matter to her portfolio means Harris will have the lead on the highest profile social issues, including migration and abortion. But they’re also among the most fraught, difficult to solve and hard for Democrats to make headway on in Congress.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.