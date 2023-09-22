As the world’s problems grow more challenging, the head of the United Nations gets bleaker

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — At the annual meeting of world leaders last year, the United Nations chief sounded a global alarm about the survival of humanity and the planet. This year, the alarm was louder and more ominous. And the message was even more pressing — wake up and take action now. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ assessment was delivered in his no-nonsense style and aimed to shock. He said humanity is becoming “unhinged” and inching closer to a “great fracture.” Guterres has spoken this way often. But this year his state-of-the-world address to leaders was tougher and even more urgent.

