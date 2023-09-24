First refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh arrive in Armenia following Azerbaijan’s military offensive

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Officials in Armenia say the first refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh have arrived in the country following a two-day military offensive by Azerbaijan. More are expected to come after a 10-month blockade of the breakaway region and the offensive resulting in Azerbaijan reclaiming full control of it. Thousands of people were evacuated from cities and villages affected by the fighting and taken to a Russian peacekeepers’ camp in Nagorno-Karabakh. A group of about 30 refugees arrived in Armenia’s Syunik region on Sunday, according to local officials. Armenia’s Health Ministry says two dozen ambulances also brought 23 people with severe wounds into the country from Nagorno-Karabakh.

