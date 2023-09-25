Opponents of a controversial Tokyo park redevelopment file a petition urging government to step in

TOKYO (AP) — A growing movement opposing a highly controversial redevelopment of a historic Tokyo park has submitted a fresh petition in its campaign to get the national government to intervene and revise the plan to save more trees. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike in February approved the plan, giving a green light to developers to build a pair of skyscrapers and a lower tower as part of the redevelopment. Neighborhood residents, environmental activists, academics, artists and prominent people like Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami have expressed opposition to the plan. Rochelle Kopp, a “save Jingu Gaien” movement leader, says the petition has been signed by nearly a quarter-million people.

