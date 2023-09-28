The far right has been feuding with McCarthy for weeks. Here’s how it’s spiraling into a shutdown.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With little time left to prevent a government shutdown, the House is in a familiar position: effectively paralyzed as conservatives feud with Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He has pushed his Republican conference to embrace a short-term spending plan that would also include a sweeping Republican proposal for the southern border. But a small group of hardline conservatives has defied the speaker’s leadership in a quest to get rid of stopgap funding plans, known as continuing resolutions, even if it means a government shutdown. The conflict has resulted in a House Republican conference struggling to pass spending legislation just as government funding expires.

