United Airlines will make changes for people with wheelchairs after a government investigation

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is making changes for passengers with wheelchairs after a government investigation into a complaint by a disability-rights advocate. United and the Transportation Department said Thursday that the airline will add a tool on its website to help consumers find flights that can accommodate their wheelchairs. Cargo doors on some planes are too small to load a motorized wheelchair or scooter. The agreement stems from a complaint by Engracia Figueroa. Her lawyer says she died from injuries suffered from sitting in an ill-fitting wheelchair after United damaged her custom-made wheelchair on a 2021 flight.

