Ex-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark can’t move Georgia case to federal court, a judge says

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has rejected a request by former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to move the Georgia election subversion charges against him from state court to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled against Clark on Friday after rejecting a similar request from Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The judge is weighing the same question from three Georgia Republicans who falsely certified that then-President Donald Trump won in 2020. Clark, Meadows and Trump are among 19 defendants who have pleaded not guilty to participating in a wide-ranging scheme to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory and keep the Republican Trump in power.

