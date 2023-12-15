A cardinal and 9 others will learn their fate in a Vatican financial trial after 2 years of hearings

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are to learn their fates when a Vatican tribunal hands down verdicts in a complicated financial trial that has aired the tiny city state’s dirty laundry. Judge Giuseppe Pignatone will read out the verdicts of the three-judge panel in the converted courtroom in the Vatican Museums on Saturday. Cardinal Angelo Becciu is the first-ever cardinal to be prosecuted in the Vatican’s criminal court. He is accused of embezzlement-related charges in two tangents of the main trial concerning a London property deal. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

