$148 million damages verdict adds to Rudy Giuliani’s financial woes as he awaits his criminal trial
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
The stunning $148 million judgment against Rudy Giuliani over his lies about two Georgia election workers marks a new low point for the man once lauded as “America’s mayor.” Giuliani’s advocacy of Donald Trump’s false election claims has led to criminal charges and hefty legal bills. Friday’s verdict may be a troubling sign as he gears up to defend himself against charges in Georgia that could land him behind bars. A defiant Giuliani vowed Friday to appeal, calling the damages award for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, “absurd.”