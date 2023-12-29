Air in Times Square filled with colored paper as organizers test New Year’s Eve confetti

NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to Times Square got a small preview of New York City’s famed New Year’s Eve party as the event’s organizers heaved handfuls of colored paper skyward in a promotional event to test their confetti. The actual New Year’s confetti release sees an estimated 3,000 pounds of paper trucked into Midtown, Manhattan, then carried to rooftops of office buildings overlooking Times Square. About a hundred volunteer “dispersal engineers” then drop the haul on the street below to ring in the new year. The confetti’s test run took place on Friday. At a security briefing later in the day, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city’s police department was prepared for throngs of spectators.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.