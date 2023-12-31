College Football Playoff semifinals could set betting records

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sportsbook director Jay Kornegay is anticipating massive crowds at Westgate’s Las Vegas location this weekend and Monday to bet on the two College Football Playoff semifinal games. Part of it is timing. Last season’s games were on New Year’s Eve. This season’s games are on New Year’s Day. The other part is the field. Michigan is ranked first by the CFP committee. The Wolverines face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. No. 2 Washington plays No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.