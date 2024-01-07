Barack Obama and John Mulaney are among the winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barack Obama has won his second Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Obama won the Emmy on Sunday for best narrator for his Netflix documentary series, “Working: What We Do All Day.” He previously won in the category for narrating a Netflix series on national parks. The two-day Creative Arts ceremony is a precursor to the primetime Emmys ceremony on Jan. 15. Other winners Sunday night included John Mulaney. He took his third Emmy for the writing on his Netflix standup special “Baby J.” “Queer Eye” and “Welcome to Wrexham” won the awards for best reality shows.

