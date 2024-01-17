A scholar discovers stories and poems possibly written by Louisa May Alcott under a pseudonym
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The author of “Little Women” may have been even more productive than previously thought. A Northeastern University postdoctoral teaching associate believes he found work that Louisa May Alcott wrote under several pseudonyms for local newspapers in Massachusetts. Some of the 20 or so stories and poems found were also written under Alcott’s own name. One story written under the pseudonym E. H. Gould was along the lines of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.” Northeastern University’s Max Chapnick believes Alcott may not have always used her real name so she could explore different topics without harming her reputation.