Harsh Israeli rhetoric against Palestinians becomes central to South Africa’s genocide case

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Inflammatory comments about fighting human animals, making Gaza a slaughterhouse, and erasing the Gaza Strip completely are a key component of South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide at the U.N. world court. Israel vehemently denies the charge and that it makes or encourages genocidal rhetoric. South Africa cites comments by Israeli leaders, soldiers and entertainers about Palestinians in Gaza since Hamas’ attack sparked war. South Africa says it’s proof of Israel’s intent to commit genocide. Israeli leaders downplay the comments. Some in Israel say they’re a result of trauma from Hamas’ attack. Rights groups say they’re an inevitable byproduct of Israel’s decades-old rule over the Palestinians. They say such language has been left unchecked, inciting violence.

