Robitussin maker recalls several lots of cough syrup due to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of Robitussin cough syrup is recalling several lots of its medicine due to contamination that could pose a serious risk to people with weakened immune systems. The recall affects eight lots of Robitussin cough syrup for adults containing honey. The Food and Drug Administration posted the company’s announcement to its website Wednesday. The products could cause “severe or life-threatening adverse events,” if taken by people with weakened immune systems. For most healthy individuals, any infections resulting from the products are unlikely to be serious. The recalled products were Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.