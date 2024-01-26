Avian flu is devastating farms in California’s ‘Egg Basket’ as outbreaks roil poultry industry

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A year after the bird flu led to record egg prices and widespread shortages, the disease known as highly pathogenic avian influenza is wreaking havoc on California poultry farms. The state had escaped the earlier wave of outbreaks that devastated egg producers in the Midwest. Experts say the latest outbreaks are being fueled by ducks, geese and other migratory birds that spend the winter in California. The waterfowl are being infected by the highly contagious virus and spreading it to poultry farms and backyard chicken flocks. California farms are under strict quarantine to curb the outbreak until the migratory birds return north in the spring.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.