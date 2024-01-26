The world’s largest cruise ship begins its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami
MIAMI (AP) — The world’s largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is leaving South Florida on Saturday for its first seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics. The ship runs nearly 1,200 feet from bow to stern. It was officially christened Tuesday with help from soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates. The cruise line says the ship spurred the single largest booking day and the highest volume booking week in Royal Caribbean’s history.