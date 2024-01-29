Space Shuttle Endeavour hoisted for installation in vertical display at Los Angeles science museum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The retired NASA Space Shuttle Endeavour is being carefully hoisted at a Los Angeles science museum where it will be displayed as if it is about to blast off. A massive crane delicately began the process of mating Endeavor to a huge external fuel tank and its two solid rocket boosters late Monday night. The orbiter is being inserted into the partially built Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center at the California Science Center in Exposition Park. The building will be completed around Endeavour before the display opens to the public. Endeavour flew 25 missions between 1992 and 2011.

