Argentinian court overturns Milei’s labor rules, in a blow to his reform plans

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine court has overturned labor rules proposed by President Javier Milei that would make it easier to fire workers, in a new blow to the leader’s efforts to shake up regulations that he says have hampered the country’s struggling economy. The appeals court already temporarily suspended the incoming president’s new regulations in early January after a legal challenge brought by the main union group, the General Labor Confederation. The three-judge panel ruled Tuesday that the regulations were unconstitutional. The court says that Milei’s government went beyond its authority to decree the rules and that they first need to be approved by Congress.

