A Dallas pastor is stepping into Jesse Jackson’s role as leader of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas pastor is the new head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition civil rights group, stepping into the role that has been held for decades by the Rev. Jesse Jackson. The Rev. Frederick D. Haynes III is set to be formally installed as president and CEO of the Chicago-based organization in a ceremony Thursday in Dallas. The 82-year-old Jackson announced in July that he would step down as president of the group he founded over 50 years ago. Jackson has been a powerful voice in American politics who helped guide the modern Civil Rights Movement. Haynes says he began working with Jackson on the transition in the fall.

