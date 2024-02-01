Biden to celebrate his UAW endorsement in Detroit, where Arab American anger is boiling over Gaza

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden is planning to celebrate his recent endorsement by the United Auto Workers union during a visit to Michigan. But his visit on Thursday to the critical battleground state with the nation’s highest density of Arab Americans threatens to be overshadowed by growing anger over U.S. support for Israel’s war in Gaza. Biden’s trip to the Detroit area will include meetings with UAW workers just days after the union offered its endorsement. However, the president’s Michigan schedule did not include any meetings with Arab Americans, adding to increasing frustration within a key voting bloc over the president’s full-throated support of Israel in its war with Hamas.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

