Toddler twins found dead in car parked on Miami highway
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say 3-year-old twins are dead after they were found unresponsive in a car parked along a Miami highway. Miami-Dade County Police say that when they responded to the scene on Interstate 95 early Friday, the female driver jumped off an overpass, suffering critical injuries. The relationship between the woman and the young boy and girl isn’t known. Authorities have not said how they believe the children died. The investigation had traffic tied up north of Downtown Miami and was delaying commuter trains.