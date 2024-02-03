Kenya’s president blames corruption and incompetence for huge fireball that hurt hundreds in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president says corruption and officials’ incompetence allowed a liquid petroleum plant to operate in one of Nairobi’s most crowded residential neighborhoods, where its explosion and fire killed three people and injured more than 280 others. President William Ruto says the officials who gave licenses to the plant must be dismissed and prosecuted. The National Environment Management Authority board says in a statement it has suspended four officials and asked police to investigate them. Police say they are looking for the plant’s owners. Kenya is considered among the world’s most corrupt countries.

