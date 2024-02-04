A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space

The Russian space agency says one of its cosmonauts has broken the world record for the most time spent in space. Oleg Kononenko, who’s 59, has now spent at least 878 days and 12 hours in space, surpassing the previous cumulative record set by a fellow Russian in 2015. Kononenko has made five journeys to the International Space Station, dating back to 2008. He told the Russian state news agency TASS: “I fly into space to do what I love, not to set records.” Kononenko says the opportunity to live and work in orbit is what motivates him to continue flying.

By The Associated Press

