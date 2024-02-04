Claims that Jan. 6 rioters are ‘political prisoners’ endure. Judges want to set the record straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judges overseeing the cases against U.S. Capitol rioters are trying to set the record straight concerning distortions about the Jan. 6 the attack that have been promoted by Donald Trump and his allies. In a recent ruling, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth condemned the depiction by Trump and others Jan. 6 defendants as “political prisoners” and “hostages.” Judges appointed by presidents from both political parties have described the riot as an affront to democracy and they’ve admonished defendants for portraying themselves as the victims of politically motivated prosecutions. Trump has closely aligned himself with the rioters as campaigns to return to the White House. He’s pledged to pardon a large portion of them if he’s elected president in November.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

