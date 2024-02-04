GOP governors back at Texas border to keep pressure on Biden over migrant crossings

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Mexico (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is heading back to the Eagle Pass border to highlight his escalating attempts to curb illegal crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border. He was expected to be joined Sunday by more than a dozen other GOP governors, all of whom have cheered on his extraordinary showdown with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement. The record number of border crossings is a political liability for President Joe Biden in an election year. Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel López Obrador, discussed joint efforts on migration in a phone call Saturday. The White House said Biden gave thanks for Mexico’s support and taking steps to curb crossings and expand legal pathways.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.