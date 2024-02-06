A SWAT team sniper killed a bank hostage-taker armed with a knife, sheriff says

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy shot and killed a man after he took people hostage and claimed to have a bomb at a Florida bank. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a Bank of America branch in Fort Myers shortly before noon Tuesday. As deputies entered the bank, dozens of people ran out. The sheriff says a man armed with a knife held two hostages and claimed to have a bomb. Negotiators were called to talk with the man. At some point, the sheriff says the man put a hostage in a headlock and held a knife to her throat. That’s when a SWAT sniper fatally shot the man. No hostages or deputies were injured.

