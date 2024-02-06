As King Charles III is treated for cancer, here is the order of succession to the British throne

LONDON (AP) — As King Charles III receives treatment for cancer, he remains Britain’s monarch and head of state. His elder son, Prince William, is next in line to inherit the throne, followed by William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. After them in the order of succession comes Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry, and Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet. The late Queen Elizabeth II’s second-eldest son, Prince Andrew, and Andrew’s two daughters and three grandchildren, followed by the queen’s youngest child and third son, Prince Edward. The queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne, is 17th on the list.

