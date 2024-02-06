Fire destroys Minnesota’s historic Lutsen Lodge on Lake Superior

LUTSEN, Minn. (AP) — An overnight fire has destroyed the historic Lutsen Lodge on Lake Superior in northern Minnesota. The only staffer present spotted smoke coming from the floor in the lobby early Tuesday and called 911. No guests were checked in, and there were no injuries. The building was fully engulfed as crews from eight fire departments battled the blaze. Resort officials declared it a total loss, but manager Edward Vanegas says they plan to rebuild with the same plans. The main lodge had previously burned down in 1949 and 1951.

