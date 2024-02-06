Japan game maker Nintendo reports solid profit on a jump in Super Mario sales

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo has reported healthy sales and profits on the back of the hit “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” game, prompting the Japanese video game maker to raise its full fiscal year forecasts. Kyoto-based Nintendo said Tuesday that demand for what it called the first completely new Super Mario game in the series remained strong, along with sales of the new Zelda game and “Pikmin 4.” More than 10.7 million units of the latest Super Mario game have been sold around the world. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, Nintendo earned 408 billion yen, or $2.7 billion, up nearly 18% from the year before. Nine-month sales rose 8%.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.