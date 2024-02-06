New Serbian parliament inaugurated despite reports of election rigging and other irregularities

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s National Assembly has held a tense inaugural session as the ruling nationalists ignored widespread reports that parliamentary and municipal elections held in December were marred by vote rigging and numerous other irregularities. As the session started on Tuesday, opposition lawmakers gathered around the speaker’s stand, whistling, booing and holding signs that read “You Stole the Elections.” Others held photos of populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic with a caption that read “The mafia boss.” Supporters of the ruling Serbian Progressive party displayed a large banner denouncing the opposition. Vucic’s party won 129 seats in the 250-seat assembly in the Dec. 17 vote. The opposition Serbia Against Violence coalition finished a distant second with 65 seats.

