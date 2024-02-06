Pilot was likely distracted before crash that killed 8 off North Carolina’s coast, investigators say

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed off North Carolina’s coast, killing all eight people on board, was likely distracted. That’s according to the final report on the 2022 accident from the National Transportation Safety Board. The report said the pilot was likely trying to program the aircraft’s flight management system after the plane took off. He likely failed to monitor the aircraft’s speed as the plane slowed down and stalled. He also likely experienced “spatial disorientation” because of poor weather conditions. Six of the passengers were from coastal Carteret County and were returning from a charity hunting event. Four of them were teenagers.

