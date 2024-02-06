South Dakota has apologized and must pay $300K to transgender advocates
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
South Dakota has apologized and will pay $300,000 under a settlement with a transgender advocacy group that sued Gov. Kristi Noem and her health secretary. The settlement with the Transformation Project over a canceled health contract was announced Monday. The project had a contract for a community health worker that included a grant. Its attorneys say it received only a portion of the money. The state terminated the contract in December 2022, alleging violations. The group sued, alleging the termination was based on national politics.