Sri Lankan Cabinet minister resigns after being arrested in a counterfeit drugs scandal
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan Cabinet minister has resigned after being arrested in a scandal over the government’s alleged purchase of counterfeit drugs during the country’s economic crisis. The government confirmed on Tuesday that Environment Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who previously was health minister, has resigned. He was arrested on Friday for alleged involvement in the procurement of a counterfeit intravenous drug. Five other senior Health Ministry officials and the supplier of the alleged counterfeit drugs have also been arrested. Rambukwella was removed as health minister last October and appointed environment minister. In September, he survived a no-confidence motion in Parliament that accused him of failing to secure enough essential drugs and laboratory equipment.