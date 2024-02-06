Tiger King’s Carole Baskin asks Florida Supreme Court to review defamation lawsuit ruling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix’s docuseries “Tiger King,” has asked the Florida Supreme Court to review an appellate court’s ruling that said she isn’t protected from a defamation lawsuit brought by a former assistant. Baskin last week asked the high court to reconsider its earlier denial of her appeal in the defamation case brought by former assistant Anne McQueen. The lawsuit says that Baskin defamed McQueen by posting video diary entries on YouTube in 2020, saying McQueen embezzled money from her and her then-husband, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances more than two decades ago.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.