Drone strike in Baghdad kills high-ranking militia commander, officials say

BAGHDAD (AP) — Militia officials say a drone strike has hit a car in the Iraqi capital and killed three members of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia, including a high-ranking commander. Two officials with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq said that one of those killed was the commander in charge of Kataib Hezbollah’s operations in Syria. U.S. officials have said they suspect Kataib Hezbollah in particular of leading the drone attack that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan in late January. There was no immediate comment from U.S. officials on Wednesday’s strike.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.