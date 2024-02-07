Indian state passes uniform marriage legislation opposed by Muslims as a Hindu code applied to all

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — An Indian state has approved an unprecedented uniform code for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance for Hindus, Muslims and other religious communities in the state. The new legislation passed in northern Uttarakhand state on Wednesday also requires couples that live together to register with the government or face punishment. Muslim leaders and others opposed the Uniform Civil Code that was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu Nationalist party. The legislation bans polygamy and sets a uniform age for marriage for men and women. Muslims accuse Modi’s party of pursuing a Hindu agenda that discriminates against them and directly imposes laws interfering with their faith.

By BISWAJEET BANERJEE and ASHOK SHARMA Associated Press

