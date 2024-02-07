Official says police in Haiti killed 4 armed environmental protection agents during ongoing protests

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police in Haiti have killed at least four armed environmental protection agents during the third consecutive day of demonstrations that have paralyzed the country amid growing demands that Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign. Wednesday’s deadly shooting between police and agents with Haiti’s Security Brigade for Protected Areas occurred in the Laboule community, police union leader Lionel Lazarre told The Associated Press. Lazarre wasn’t at the scene but said he was briefed about the shooting by those involved. He claimed the environmental agents opened fire after police asked them to drop their weapons. The AP could not independently verify the claim.

